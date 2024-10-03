ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Mohanraj, popular as ‘Keerikkadan Jose’, passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mohanraj. Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor Mohanraj, who made a mark as a villain in Malayalam cinema through his popular character ‘Keerikkadan Jose’ in the movie Kireedam, died at his residence in Kanjiramkulam, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

He was 72. The actor had been ailing for sometime. Actor-producer Dinesh Panicker, his long-time friend, said in a social media post that the death occurred around 3 p.m. “He had acted in my movies Cheppukilukkana Changathi, Rejaputhran, and Stalin Sivadas,” said Mr. Panicker. Besides Malayalam, he had acted in several movies in Tamil and Telugu.

Though he started his innings in Malayalam cinema through Moonam Mura released in 1988, it was Kireedam that hit theatres in 1989 that changed his fate in the industry.

The over six feet and well-built actor caught the eyes of the movie’s director Sibi Malayil and scenarist Lohithadas, though they were planning to cast another actor initially. The villain character, which had an almost similar space as that of the lead role played by actor Mohanlal, became so popular that many started identifying him by the character name of ‘Keerikkadan Jose’.

He was working as an enforcement officer in Chennai, when he started pursuing his passion for acting.

His other notable movies include Chengol, Kanalkattu, Marupuram, Aamina Tailors, Narasimham, Aaramthampuran, Mimics Parade, and Mayavi to name a few. Rorschach, released in 2022, was his last movie.

