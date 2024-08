Actor Mohanlal is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection. The actor had high grade fever, breathing difficulty, muscle pain and discomfort, according to a communication from a Kochi hospital where he consulted doctors. Mr. Mohanlal was advised to take medication with five days’ rest and to avoid crowded places, the communication added.

