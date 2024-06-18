ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Mohanlal joins ‘Idukki Oru Midukki’ project

Published - June 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam actor Mohanlal inaugurating a newly-set up library at a function in Thodupuzha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s Viswasanthi Foundation has joined the ‘Idukki Oru Midukki’ project, coordinated by the District Skill Committee and Idukki administration.

Mr. Mohanlal on Tuesday inaugurated a newly-set up library at Anchuruli and also the distribution of adult diapers at a function in Thodupuzha. He said the Viswasanthi Foundation will continue supporting the Oru Midukki project in future.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George requested more support from various NGOs and corporate institutions for the initiative. Skill development, free medical camps, palliative activities, village study centres, mental health programmes, career guidance, and waste management are some of the major activities part of the project.

Idukki Sub-Collector Arun S. Nair, EVGDS head Vinod, Vishwasanthi managing director Major Ravi, Vishwasanthi Development foundation director Sajeev Soman, and district skill coordinator Ranjth Kumar, among others, attended the function.

