Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in rape case, to be let off after medicals

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) recorded the arrest of actor-legislator M. Mukesh in a rape case registered against him by the Kochi City police.

Mr. Mukesh turned up at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi where the SIT team led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali interrogated him for over three hours before recording his arrest. He will be released after a medical examination as a lower court in the city had already granted him anticipatory bail. He declined to speak to the waiting media either when he turned up for the interrogation or later when he was being taken for the medical examination.

Mr. Mukesh was interrogated by the SIT in a case registered by the Maradu police.

A court had granted him anticipatory bail in the case with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation team and that in the event of an arrest, he be let off after recording it.

Mr. Mukesh was among the first from the Malayalam film industry to be booked in the wake of revelations by women actors following the release of the Hema Committee report.

A junior woman actor had complained that Mr. Mukesh had raped her and outraged her modesty a few years ago. The Maradu police had booked the case against the actor following the complaint.