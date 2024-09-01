ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju moves court for anticipatory bail

Published - September 01, 2024 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

His plea has been posted for consideration on September 6. The Fort Kochi police had lodged a case against him under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by word, sound, gesture, or object).

Mr. Raju had rejected the allegations while pointing out that more such allegations would surface for “monetary gains” and from those who could not gain roles in movies as they expected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US