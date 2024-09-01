Actor Maniyanpilla Raju moves court for anticipatory bail

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

His plea has been posted for consideration on September 6. The Fort Kochi police had lodged a case against him under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by word, sound, gesture, or object).

Mr. Raju had rejected the allegations while pointing out that more such allegations would surface for “monetary gains” and from those who could not gain roles in movies as they expected.