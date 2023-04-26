ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Mamukoya passes away

April 26, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 03:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The actor had suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, when he was attending a football tournament as chief guest

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mamukoya at a protest meet last year | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passed away in the afternoon today at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was in a critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest and a brain hemorrhage. He was 77.

Mr. Koya was attending a football tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram District on Monday as its chief guest when he felt some distress and collapsed before the inauguration of the event.

Trauma care volunteers had offered him first aid on the spot and the organisers later took him to the nearest hospital in Vandoor, after which he was moved to the private hospital in Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US