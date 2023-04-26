Actor Mamukoya’s condition remains critical

April 26, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The condition of actor Mamukoya who is under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode continues to be critical. He had suffered brain hemorrhage besides cardiac arrest, which according to sources, has worsened his condition.

Mr. Koya was attending a football tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram District on Monday as its chief guest when he felt some distress and collapsed before the inauguration of the event.

Trauma care volunteers had offered him first aid on the spot and the organisers later took him to the nearest hospital in Vandoor, after which he was moved to the private hospital in Kozhikode.

