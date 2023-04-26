HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Mamukoya’s condition remains critical

The actor had suffered brain hemorrhage besides cardiac arrest, which according to sources, has worsened his condition

April 26, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mamukoya at a protest meet last year

Actor Mamukoya at a protest meet last year | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The condition of actor Mamukoya who is under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode continues to be critical. He had suffered brain hemorrhage besides cardiac arrest, which according to sources, has worsened his condition.

Mr. Koya was attending a football tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram District on Monday as its chief guest when he felt some distress and collapsed before the inauguration of the event.

Trauma care volunteers had offered him first aid on the spot and the organisers later took him to the nearest hospital in Vandoor, after which he was moved to the private hospital in Kozhikode.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.