Actor Mamukoya collapses during football tournament, hospitalised

April 25, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Actor Mamukoya, who was the chief guest at a football tournament, swooned out of exhaustion minutes before the inauguration of the programme.

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam comedian Mamukoya. Photo: Special Arrangement

Malayalam film actor Mamukoya was hospitalised on Monday, April 24 night after he collapsed during a football tournament at Kalikavu in the district.

Trauma Care volunteers offered him first aid, and rushed him to a hospital at Wandoor. Hospital sources said that Mamukoya suffered a heart attack.

He was shifted to a private hospital at Kozhikode early on Tuesday.

Sources said that his condition was stable.

