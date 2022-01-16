Kerala

Actor Mammootty tests positive for COVID

Malayalam actor Mammootty tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

In a Tweet, the 70-year-old actor said he tested positive despite taking all necessary precautions. ‘Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per directions of the authorities concerned. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care,’ he said.

He was in the set of a movie tentatively named ‘CBI 5’ when he tested positive, following which its shooting was temporarily suspended, it is learnt.


