Actor Madhu felicitated

September 21, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Culture minister Saji Cherian presented veteran actor Madhu with a model of the Cinematographe film camera

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Saji Cherian visited Actor Madhu who is celeberating his ‘Navathy’, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Culture minister Saji Cherian called on veteran actor Madhu at his residence at Kannamoola here on Thursday to wish him on turning 89.

The minister presented Mr. Madhu with a model of the Cinematographe film camera developed by the Lumiere brothers. Describing him as the patriarch of the Malayalam film world, he said Mr. Madhu had left his indelible impression on all realms of cinema including acting, direction, production, writing and studio work. “He gave life to the characters in each of the 400 films he acted in”, said Mr. Cherian, adding that the Culture department would organise a special programme to mark the actor’s 89th birthday.

Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Shaji N. Karun and Secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ajoy Chandran were among those present on the occasion.

