HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Madhu felicitated

Culture minister Saji Cherian presented veteran actor Madhu with a model of the Cinematographe film camera

September 21, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Saji Cherian visited Actor Madhu who is celeberating his ‘Navathy’, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Minister Saji Cherian visited Actor Madhu who is celeberating his ‘Navathy’, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Culture minister Saji Cherian called on veteran actor Madhu at his residence at Kannamoola here on Thursday to wish him on turning 89.

The minister presented Mr. Madhu with a model of the Cinematographe film camera developed by the Lumiere brothers. Describing him as the patriarch of the Malayalam film world, he said Mr. Madhu had left his indelible impression on all realms of cinema including acting, direction, production, writing and studio work. “He gave life to the characters in each of the 400 films he acted in”, said Mr. Cherian, adding that the Culture department would organise a special programme to mark the actor’s 89th birthday.

Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Shaji N. Karun and Secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ajoy Chandran were among those present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.