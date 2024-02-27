Actor Lenaa announces she is married to astronaut designate Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

February 27, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After the names of the astronaut designates for the Gaganyaan mission were announced on Tuesday, actor Lenaa took to Instagram to announce that she was married to Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, the Keralite in the four-member team.

According to the actor, they had got married on January 17 but did not make it public “in order to maintain the officially required confidentiality”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarding the astronaut wings to Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is a “moment of pride for country, our state of Kerala and me personally,” she wrote. She went on to add that that couple had got married in “a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage”.

Ms. Lenaa, who has acted in numerous Malayalam movies including Traffic, Iyobinte Pustakam, Spirit, and Bheeshma Parvam, was also present at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) where the four astronauts were introduced to the nation.

Gp Capt Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who hails from Palakkad district, was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 19, 1988.