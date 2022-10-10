Actor Karyavattom Sasikumar passes away

Actor Karyavattom Sasikumar, who has been active both in films and television serials, passed away here on Monday. He has been under treatment at a private hospital here for various illnesses. The actor's demise was announced by people from the television industry who have worked with him for years. Making his film debut with Crime Branch in 1989, he went on to act in more than 20 films, including Mimics Parade, Devasuram, Adyathe Kanmani, Chenkol and Kusruthi Kaattu. Television serial actor Seema G. Nair posted on Facebook that his friends in the industry had been in the middle of gathering funds for his treatment when he passed away. She said that he had helped a lot of people in the industry.