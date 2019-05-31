Actor Kanchana dead

Veteran actor P.K. Kanchana passed away here on Thursday. She was 88.

Kanchana had bagged the State award for the best character actress for her role in the film Olappeeppi in 2016.

A native of Pattanakkad, near Cherthala, she started her career by acting in stage plays. She made her film debut at the age of 18 in Prasanna directed by S.M. Sriramulu Naidu in 1950. She did notable roles in films produced by the Udaya and Merryland studios. She married actor Kundara Bhasi and bid adieu to her acting career nearly four decades ago. Kachana made a comeback through the role of the grandmother of Biju Menon in Olappeeppi. She also acted in films like C/o Saira Banu and Crossroad.

She was living with her younger son Premlal after her husband and other son Pradeep Kumar died. Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at Pattanakkad on Friday.