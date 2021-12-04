Actor Jayasurya flip-flops on road comment

Praises PWD Minister in FB post

Actor Jayasurya appears to have flip-flopped on his somewhat sarcastic comment that perennially rain-soaked Cherrapunji in Meghalaya had better roads than seasonally monsoon ravaged Kerala.

His “caustic” remark at a State government function hosted by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas seemed to give short shrift to the administration’s recurrent claim that incessant rain had impeded the timely maintenance of roads in Kerala.

The “faux pas” appeared particularly piercing because Mr. Jayasurya had attended the function as Mr. Riyas’s guest.

The Minister hosted the actor for breakfast before launching a high-profile PWD scheme.

It entailed displaying the telephone numbers of the government engineer and contractor responsible for the upkeep of individual road sections to make them accountable publicly.

Off late, the government had faced strident public criticism for the poor condition of arterial roads. The public outrage at torn up and potholed thoroughfares left unattended for months at a stretch had dominated news coverage for weeks.

The administration had reportedly hoped to pull off a public relations coup by announcing the scheme in the presence of Jayasurya, whose campaign for safe roads had garnered popularity over the years in some measure.

Nevertheless, the government’s “propaganda pitch” to salvage PWD’s “tattered” image appeared to backfire.

Mr. Jayasurya said citizens who struggled and paid vehicle tax wanted proper roads and not lame excuses. If rains impeded road maintenance, there should be no traversable road in Cherrapunji. (The hill town in Meghalaya receives the highest rainfall in the country.)

“Who would answer for the deaths on ill-maintained roads?” he asked. Mr. Riyas and CPI(M) legislator V.K. Prasanth were on the dais. The “whiplash” statement sparked off television news scrolls that seemed to target Mr. Riyas.

Soon, Mr. Jayasurya surfaced on social media praising the Minister. The actor claimed Mr. Riyas had his ear to the ground and listened to commoners.

He said he had sought the Minister’s permission during breakfast to speak his mind at the public function, indicating that the controversial comment was not an off-the-cuff remark.