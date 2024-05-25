ADVERTISEMENT

Actor is the life of theatre, says V.K. Sreeraman 

Updated - May 25, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Thrissur

Five-day Professional Theatre Competition begins at Regional Theatre in Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from Oozham, a play by Nadam Communications, Valluvanad, staged at the Professional Theatre Festival organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi at Regional Theatre , Thrissur , on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

An actor is the life of the theatre, writer and actor V.K. Sreeraman has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the State Professional Theatre Competition-2023 organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In film, an actor is just one of the tools in the hands of a director. But in theatre, the life of the play itself exists in the actor. The theatre actor, who ensures participation of viewers through his acting, is also communicating many socio-cultural values with them. It is easy to act in films, but only a talented actor with much commitment to the theatre can shine on the stage,” Mr. Sreeraman said.

“Professional and amateur theatre groups should design plays in a way that can be easily communicated and enjoyed by the audience. People distance themselves from the theatre when this communication is not possible,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty presided. Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali and Akademi member Saheer Ali spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oozham by Nadam Communications, Valluvanad, and Kuchelan by Aksharakala, Thiruvananthapuram, were the plays staged on Saturday.

Chandrika Vasantham by Deva Communications, Kayamkulam (10. 30 a.m), and Indiayude Navodhanam by Gandhi Bhavan Theatre, Kollam (6 p.m.), will be staged on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US