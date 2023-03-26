ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Innocent passes away

March 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Innocent. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Popular film actor and former MP of Chalakkudy Innocent died at a private hospital in Kochi, where he was under treatment, late on March 26 night. He was 75.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said Innocent was admitted there on March 3 due to respiratory ailments following Covid infection and that he had been shifted to the ICU after respiratory infection. He died due to these ailments, multi-organ failure and heart attack, it added.

He was among the most popular of comedy actors in Malayalam cinema, thanks to his unique body language and style of speech with Thrissur accent. He was born in 1948 at Irinjalakuda and forayed into movies in 1972. Having acted in over 600 movies, he went on to become president of AMMA.

