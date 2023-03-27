HamberMenu
Actor Innocent’s funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 28

The actor’s funeral will be held at St. Thomas Cathedral Irinjalakuda at 10 am, Tuesday

March 27, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Innocent’s body kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kadavantra till for public homage

Actor Innocent’s body kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kadavantra till for public homage | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The body of actor Innocent who passed away last night will be kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, from 8 am to 12 pm and at Municipal Town Hall, Irinjalakuda, in the afternoon on Monday, for members of the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at St. Thomas Cathedral Irinjalakuda at 10 am, Tuesday, March 28.

ALSO READ
Innocent, veteran actor and former MP, passes away

Several public figures expressed grief at the passing away of the veteran actor, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan.

Many from the film industry have posted heartfelt tributes online, including actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from acting in more than 500 Malayalam films, he was a producer, author and former MP of Chalakudy.

Innocent was also a cancer survivor.

