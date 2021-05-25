Actor Unni Rajan P. Dev held in connection with wife’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 May 2021 21:00 IST

She allegedly ended life following torture seeking more dowry

Unni Rajan P. Dev, son of the late Malayalam actor Rajan P. Dev, was arrested by the Vattappara police on Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife two weeks ago.

A budding actor, Unni was taken into custody by a team led by Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar J. from his house at Karukutty, near Angamaly, around 11 a.m.

His wife Priyanka had allegedly committed suicide at her house in Vembayam on May 12, a day after she had submitted a complaint at the Vattappara police station against Unni and his family alleging that they subjected her to mental and physical torture in the name of dowry.

The accused who recovered from COVID-19 on Monday has been booked under Section 498(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) that pertained to cruelty against woman by her husband or relative and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code relating to abetment to suicide.

Second accused

His mother Santhamma, who also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 four days ago, has been named second accused in the case. The investigation team would proceed against her after she recovered from the illness, Mr. Umesh Kumar said.

Priyanka’s family had alleged that the marriage, which was solemnised in November 2019, had been a troubled one with the woman tortured repeatedly. She had also complained to the Angamaly police in the past. The family alleged that the police had dismissed her plea after claiming to have resolved their differences. They also handed over digital evidence, including video clips, recorded by Priyanka to prove their allegations.

Following Unni’s arrest, the investigation team took him to a flat in Kakkanad to collect evidence. The couple had lived there after their marriage. The accused will be produced before a local court on Wednesday.