Actor files complaint against Siddique

Updated - August 28, 2024 12:01 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An actor who accused actor Siddique of subjecting her to sexual assault eight years ago filed a complaint against him on Tuesday. The complaint, which was sent to the State Police Chief via e-mail, is likely to be forwarded to the SIT tasked with investigating allegations of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

The complainant accused Mr. Siddique of sexually abusing her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 after calling her on the pretext of discussing an offer of a role in a Tamil movie.

The accused, who recently stepped down as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations, had also lodged a complaint against the actor a day ago accusing her of defaming him with baseless allegations.

