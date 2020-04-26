Actor donates money after simple wedding

Actor Manikantan Achary tied the knot at a simple function at a temple at Eroor, Tripunithura, on Sunday.

His bride Anjali and he were engaged six months ago. Despite advice that the wedding should be postponed due to the lockdown, they decided to get married on the scheduled date and donated a part of the funds earmarked for the marriage to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The gathering at the Ayyambillykavu Bhagavathy temple was limited to close family. Most people who attended the small function wore masks.

After the wedding, the couple handed over the amount to Tripunithura MLA M. Swaraj.

Mr. Achary shot to fame with Rajiv Ravi’s film Kammattippadam. He later acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films.

Facebook message

In a Facebook post on his marriage, he sought the blessings of his friends and extended family members for his marriage. He said that in these times, he would like to celebrate his wedding on social media and would like everybody’s mental presence for it.