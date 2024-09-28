ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-director Balachandra Menon petitions CM and SPC against campaign to malign him

Published - September 28, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor-director Balachandra Menon has petitioned the Chief Minister and State Police Chief (SPC) seeking a probe into what he described as ‘disgusting videos’ being circulated on social media with the dubious intention of maligning him.

He said that he had initially chosen to ignore such videos but has now petitioned the authorities after noticing the mounting number of such videos. Mr. Menon said that he had not named any one in the petition.

Asked whether he suspected it to be part of the surging complaints of sexual harassment complaints being raised against Malayalam film personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report, Mr. Menon said that there was no point in such speculation. “It was my right to demand a probe. Let them probe it,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US