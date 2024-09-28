GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor-director Balachandra Menon petitions CM and SPC against campaign to malign him

September 28, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Actor-director Balachandra Menon has petitioned the Chief Minister and State Police Chief (SPC) seeking a probe into what he described as ‘disgusting videos’ being circulated on social media with the dubious intention of maligning him.

He said that he had initially chosen to ignore such videos but has now petitioned the authorities after noticing the mounting number of such videos. Mr. Menon said that he had not named any one in the petition.

Asked whether he suspected it to be part of the surging complaints of sexual harassment complaints being raised against Malayalam film personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report, Mr. Menon said that there was no point in such speculation. “It was my right to demand a probe. Let them probe it,” he said.

