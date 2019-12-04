Actor Dileep looking for computer expert to review visuals in assault case

Actor Dileep has informed a trial court that is considering a case of rape of a woman actor that he is searching for a computer expert to view the visuals of the alleged rape that were recorded in the memory card of a mobile phone.

The service of the expert would be required for sending the visuals to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, for analysis, it was submitted on Tuesday.

The prosecution submitted that the actor shall be permitted only to view the contents of the memory card that was relevant to the case and shall not be given access to any other contents in the card.

SC order

The Supreme Court had last week allowed the actor, his lawyer, and an IT expert to view the contents of the card more than once since the prosecution was relying on the contents of the memory card for its case.

While allowing him to view the contents of the card, the apex court turned down his plea for obtaining the copy of the contents of the card. The court had also held that the actor was entitled to seek a second expert opinion from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the genuineness of the material and he could formulate questions for being posed to the laboratory.

Viewing norms

While viewing the contents of the memory card, steps shall be taken to ensure that its contents were not copied, transferred or mutating the visuals, the apex court held.

Mr. Dileep was arraigned as co-accused in the rape case, which was reportedly committed in a moving car in Kochi in February 2017. The case has been posted for December 11.