Actor Dileep denied bail, to move Kerala High Court

A trial court in Aluva on July 15, 2017 denied bail to Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the abduction and molestation of a woman actor.

Following denial of bail, Dileep will have to remain the Aluva subjail till July 25, 2017 when his two weeks remand period ends. However, he will be moving a bail plea in the Kerala High Court on July 17, 2017.

The bail application in the trial court was moved on July 15, 2017 afternoon, after an hour-long argument with the prosecution strongly opposing bail on grounds that further investigation could be affected as Dileep is a very powerful and influential person. Taking this into account, the court denied bail to the actor.

With the police not seeking further custody, the court sent him back to judicial custody.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the court premises on July 15, 2017. When the actor was being brought from the court to the van and hearing that his bail plea was denied, the crowd jeered and booed Dileep.

Counsel for Dileep, K. Ramkumar argued that the police was banking only on the statements of the prime accused. He also deposited in the court for inspection two mobile phones used by the actor.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and the day after he was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody.

In a related development, the Enforcement Department has also taken a look into the assets of the actor, after reports that he owns a huge portfolio of land assets.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident in February 2017.

The police decided to arrest Dileep based on 19 pieces of evidence that they were able to gather in connection with the abduction of the actor on February 17, 2017.