Actor D. Philip dies

Noted actor D. Philip died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He was 79. A native of Thiruvalla, Philip entered the tinsel world after excelling as an actor in the professional theatre. He was one of the lead actors of the Kalidasa Kalakendra and Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC).

Having started acting career as a student of legendary thespian and theatre personality P.J. Antony, Philip won the State Award for his performance in the play ‘Rainbow’ of Kalidasa Kalakendra in 1986. He has also acted in over 50 films including movies like Kottayam Kunjachan, Artham, Pazhassiraja, Time, Onnaman and Ezhupunnatharakan among others. His performance in serials like Sthree, Malootty, Swami Ayyappan, Crime and Punishment, Vava, and Kadamattathu Kathanar was also noted.