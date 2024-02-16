GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor convicted for cheating

February 16, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Soby George was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and a fine of ₹5 lakh for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

M. K. Ganesh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, convicted George on Friday.

The prosecution case was that George received an amount of ₹3 lakh from a person by promising to arrange a job in the USA. However, he neither arranged the promised job nor returned the amount. The court found that he had committed the offence of criminal misappropriation and cheating.

M.S. Aromalunni, Deputy Director of Prosecution, appeared in the case.

