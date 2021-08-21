Actor Chithra passes away in Chennai

21 August 2021 11:39 IST

‘Nallennai’ Chitra acted in Malayalam films such as Panchagni and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha besides appearing in several Tamil movies.

Actress Chithra, who played memorable roles in some iconic Malayalam films, died in Chennai on Saturday. She was 56.

Chithra (widely known as ‘Nallennai’ Chithra) had begun her career in tinseltown as a child artiste in Tamil films. But it was through Malayalam films that she attained popularity.

After debuting as an adult in a minor role in Hariharan’s Valaruthumrugangal in 1981, she gained recognition with Aattakalasham, in which she was featured in the popular song Naanamaavunoo meni novunno… along with Mohanlal.

Advertising

Advertising

Five years later, she lipsynched to an even more popular song in a film that proved a turning point in her career. The beautiful melody in Panchagni, Aa raathri manju poyi…, was rendered by her namesake, K.S. Chithra. She did justice to what was a good role in the film directed by Hariharan.

She went on to come up with splendid performances in films such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which was also directed by Hariharan, and Sibi Malayil’s Amaram.

In Tamil, her notable films include En Thangachi Padichava, Oorkkavalan and Thirippu Munai.

“Chithra was a fine actress and she justified my faith in her in Panchagni and OruVadakkan Veeragatha,” Hariharan told The Hindu. “I was also impressed with her performance in Amaram. She was one of those actresses who had both looks and talent.”