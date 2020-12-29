Actor case: prosecutor to be posted soon

The process for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor for conducting the trial in the actor rape case is in the final stages.

The progress of the appointment was communicated to the Special Judge Honey M. Varghese, on Monday when the case was considered. The appointment was necessitated following the resignation of A. Sureshan, the special prosecutor. He had stepped down after charging the trial court judge of behaving in a biased manner.

The petition of the prosecution for a change of court was rejected by the High Court.