Kerala

Actor case: prosecutor to be posted soon

The process for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor for conducting the trial in the actor rape case is in the final stages.

The progress of the appointment was communicated to the Special Judge Honey M. Varghese, on Monday when the case was considered. The appointment was necessitated following the resignation of A. Sureshan, the special prosecutor. He had stepped down after charging the trial court judge of behaving in a biased manner.

The petition of the prosecution for a change of court was rejected by the High Court.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 11:16:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/actor-case-prosecutor-to-be-posted-soon/article33448190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY