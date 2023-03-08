ADVERTISEMENT

Actor C. Shukkur marries wife under Special Marriage Act

March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor C. Shukkur and his wife Sheena Shukkur, got their marriage re-registered under the Special Marriage Act at Hosdurg Sub Registrar Office, Kasaragod, on Wednesday. The couple, whose marriage was solemnised earlier, decided to re-register their marriage to overcome what they termed as the discrimination against women in the matter of inheritance in Shariat Law. The two had earlier announced their decision to re-marry on social media so that their daughters could fully inherit their wealth. They had contended that their girl children would inherit only a part of their wealth under Shariat law. The decision has invited mixed reactions from society.

