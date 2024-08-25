GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Bhavana quotes Che Guevara in viral Instagram post

Updated - August 25, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Instagram post by actor Bhavana.

Amid the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema committee report and high profile resignations over sexual misconduct allegations, actor Bhavana on Sunday put up an Instagram post with a quote from Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. “Above all, always be capable of feeling deeply any injustice against anyone, anywhere in the world” – Che Guevara, reads the post which immediately went viral across social media platforms.

Actor and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Ramya Nambeesan posted that the current movement started from a courageous act from her friend. “This world belongs equally to everyone born here. Everything we are witnessing now started from my dear friend who showed through her life that an environment to live with self-respect is not anyone’s charity, but our right,” she wrote in the post, which ended with a quote from Italian Marxist ideologue Antonio Gramsci- “To tell the truth is revolutionary.”

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, another WCC member, echoed Ms. Nambeesan’s words and posted, “Let’s just not forget. All of this started because one woman actually had the gumption to fight.” Actor Manju Warrier, in solidarity, reposted the same poster on her wall.

The WCC, one whose demand the State government set up the Justice K. Hema Committee, has been widely credited for the winds of change blowing in the industry now.

