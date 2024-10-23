ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Bala ties the knot again

Updated - October 23, 2024 01:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Bala marries his relative Kokila, a Chennai native

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Bala marries his relative Kokila in Kochi on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Bala tied the knot again, this time with his relative Kokila here on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding took place at the Pavakulam temple at Kaloor here in the morning. His family members and close relatives attended the ceremony.

The actor said that Kokila, a native of Chennai, is known to him for long. “I was thinking of getting married again, especially after my overall health condition had improved following a liver transplant,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor had hit the headlines recently after the Kochi City police arrested him from his apartment in the city following a complaint of harassment by his former wife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the petitioner, Mr. Bala had been humiliating her through social media posts, which also caused emotional trauma to their daughter and were in violation of the divorce agreement.

Recently, the two had traded accusations over social media. The actor had denied the allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US