Actor Bala ties the knot again

Actor Bala tied the knot again, this time with his relative Kokila here on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

The wedding took place at the Pavakulam temple at Kaloor here in the morning. His family members and close relatives attended the ceremony.

The actor said that Kokila, a native of Chennai, is known to him for long. “I was thinking of getting married again, especially after my overall health condition had improved following a liver transplant,” he said.

The actor had hit the headlines recently after the Kochi City police arrested him from his apartment in the city following a complaint of harassment by Amrutha Suresh, his former wife and singer.

According to the petitioner, Mr. Bala had been humiliating her through social media posts, which also caused emotional trauma to their daughter and were in violation of the divorce agreement.

Recently, the two had traded accusations over social media. The actor had denied the allegations.