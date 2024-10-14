ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Baiju arrested for rash and drunk driving

Updated - October 14, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He knocked down a scooterist, who sustained minor injuries. Actor , purportedly refuses to provide blood sample for tests

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram City police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving on Sunday midnight.

The incident occurred at Vellayambalam Junction when the actor was driving towards Manaveeyam Veedhi from Kowdiar. He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to swerve in order to avoid hitting a road construction barrier.

In the process, he knocked down a scooterist before hitting two signal posts to come to an abrupt halt. A front tyre of his high-end car got punctured by the impact of the accident.

Baiju, who was travelling with a relative, was soon taken to the Museum police station by a Control Room police team, while the injured rider was taken to the General Hospital. He was found to have suffered minor injuries.

The actor, on being taken to the General Hospital, purportedly refused to provide his blood sample for tests. Nonetheless, the duty doctor informed the police that he reeked of alcohol and appeared to behave in an intoxicated manner.

Station bail

The Museum police subsequently registered his arrest and let him off on station bail. He was charged under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 185 (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. His car has been impounded.

