GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Baiju arrested for rash and drunk driving

He knocked down a scooterist, who sustained minor injuries. Actor , purportedly refuses to provide blood sample for tests

Published - October 14, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram City police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving on Sunday midnight.

The incident occurred at Vellayambalam Junction when the actor was driving towards Manaveeyam Veedhi from Kowdiar. He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to swerve in order to avoid hitting a road construction barrier.

In the process, he knocked down a scooterist before hitting two signal posts to come to an abrupt halt. A front tyre of his high-end car got punctured by the impact of the accident.

Baiju, who was travelling with a relative, was soon taken to the Museum police station by a Control Room police team, while the injured rider was taken to the General Hospital. He was found to have suffered minor injuries.

The actor, on being taken to the General Hospital, purportedly refused to provide his blood sample for tests. Nonetheless, the duty doctor informed the police that he reeked of alcohol and appeared to behave in an intoxicated manner.

Station bail

The Museum police subsequently registered his arrest and let him off on station bail. He was charged under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 185 (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. His car has been impounded.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.