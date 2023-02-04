Actor Baburaj arrested in cheating case

February 04, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

Malayalam actor Baburaj was arrested in a cheating case pertaining to a resort on Saturday. According to officials, the actor appeared before the Adimaly station house officer following an order issued by the High Court of Kerala. He was later released on bail. According to the police, Mr. Baburaj had leased out his White Misty Mountain Club resort at Kambiline, near Kallar, Munnar, in Idukki.

A complaint filed by Kothamangalam native S. Arun Kumar said the lease signed in February 2020 involved a ₹40 lakh deposit and ₹3 lakh monthly rent. After the pandemic, Mr. Kumar approached the Pallivasal panchayat to renew the resort licence. But the panchayat refused, stating that the resort was on a property under the ‘Vrindavan pattayams’ and the Revenue department had already started evictions from the land. Mr. Kumar decided to withdraw the lease agreement, but the actor did not return ₹40 lakh. Following the complaint filed by Mr. Kumar, the Adimaly police registered a case against Mr. Baburaj.

The High Court granted anticipatory bail to the actor on January 19 and directed him to appear before the investigating officer on January 23. But the actor appeared before the officer only on January 28. He was issued notice to appear on February 4, following which he appeared before the police on Saturday and his arrest was recorded.

Adimali Circle Inspector Cletus K. Joseph said Mr. Baburaj appeared before police on Saturday morning and his arrest was recorded. “He was produced before the Adimaly magistrate court and released on bail,” said Mr. Joseph.