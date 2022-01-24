Actor assault: more time sought to examine witnesses

KOCHI

Probe into related conspiracy case against police still on, HC told

The prosecution on Monday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to extend the deadline stipulated for completing the examination of five additional witnesses in the actor sexual assault case.

It sought to extend the deadline till the completion of the investigation being conducted into a case relating to an alleged conspiracy to do away with the investigation officers.

Allowing the prosecution plea to examine the additional witnesses, the court had earlier directed the prosecution to ensure that examination of witnesses and production of documents were done in 10 days.

The prosecution submitted that it was not sure whether the investigating agency would be able to serve the summons to all the witnesses. As one witness hails from Telangana and another from Tamil Nadu, written permission had to be obtained from the authorities to travel outside the State. Therefore, it was not possible to complete the examination of the witnesses within the time stipulated by the court.

Besides, further investigation into the conspiracy case was on and it would takes some time to complete it. Therefore, the examination could be deferred till the submission of the final report in the further investigation.