Actor assault case: SIT holds meeting

KOCHI

08 January 2022 19:27 IST

Report is expected by January 20

A meeting of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recently reconstituted to probe the actor assault case held a meeting here on Saturday.

The SIT was reconstituted in the wake of fresh revelations by Balachandrakumar, who claims to be a friend of actor Dileep, one of the accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting chaired by SIT head and Crime Branch ADGP S. Sreejith assumes significance in the wake of a direction by the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese to investigate the revelation and file a report.

The report is expected by January 20 when the case is about to come up for hearing next. The actor assault case sprung back into life after Mr. Balachandrakumar in an interview to channels claimed that he had seen ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the key accused in the case, at the residence of Dileep.

He said it was Dileep’s brother Anoop who introduced Suni to him in December 2016 at the actor’s residence in Aluva. He had also alleged that Dileep had got a copy of the video on the sexual assault of the woman actor even before it was produced in the court.

As things stands, the SIT has little time at its disposal as the apex court had directed the trial court to complete the proceedings by February 16. The State government, however, had moved the apex court for an extension by six months for completing the trial in the wake of recent revelations in the case.

The SIT is likely to record the statement of Mr. Balachandrakumar before the magistrate under Section 164 of Cr.PC. The investigators would interrogate Suni and record the statement of Dileep.

The trial hit a roadblock recently when the special public prosecutor in the case quit, the second such instance. The victim wrote to the Chief Minister sharing her concerns in the wake of the resignation of the prosecutor and the revelations by Mr. Balachandrakumar.