Actor assault case: Siddique’s statement recorded

Special court to resume trial after July 15

The special investigation team conducting a further probe in the actor assault case on Tuesday recorded the statement of actor Siddique at the Aluva police club.

The team also collected statements of Hyderali, proprietor of Anvar Memorial Hospital. Both had allegedly turned hostile during the trial of the case.

Recently, an audio clip of the alleged telephone conversation between Dileep’s brother Anoop and Dr. Hyderali had surfaced. During the conversation, a voice, presumably of Anoop, could be heard asking Dr. Hyderali to meet Dileep’s lawyer before appearing in court for witness examination.

Subsequently, the prosecution filed a petition before the special court to collect the voice samples of Dileep, Anoop, Sarath, Suraj, and Dr. Hyderali.

The deadline for completing the probe is July 15, and the special court is likely to resume trial the day after.

Meanwhile, the prosecution had moved court seeking to cancel Dileep’s bail plea on which the court is likely to pass the verdict on June 28.