Actor assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae

August 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday relieved Ranjith M. Marar, High Court lawyer, from the responsibility of amicus curiae in a case seeking a court-monitored probe into the change in hash value of the memory card containing the visuals of the actor assault case involving actor Dileep kept in the custody of a lower court.

The court had appointed him as amicus curiae to assist it and suggest guidelines on keeping sexually explicit material intact and preventing unauthorised access to such material while under the custody of the court. In his application seeking to recuse himself from the case, the High Court lawyer had expressed his inability to work as amicus curiae.

When the case was taken up, Justice K. Babu pointed out that the day when the court had appointed Mr. Marar as the amicus curiae, he had informed the former at his chamber about his inability to undertake the job entrusted to him by the court.

