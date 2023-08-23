HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae

August 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday relieved Ranjith M. Marar, High Court lawyer, from the responsibility of amicus curiae in a case seeking a court-monitored probe into the change in hash value of the memory card containing the visuals of the actor assault case involving actor Dileep kept in the custody of a lower court.

The court had appointed him as amicus curiae to assist it and suggest guidelines on keeping sexually explicit material intact and preventing unauthorised access to such material while under the custody of the court. In his application seeking to recuse himself from the case, the High Court lawyer had expressed his inability to work as amicus curiae.

When the case was taken up, Justice K. Babu pointed out that the day when the court had appointed Mr. Marar as the amicus curiae, he had informed the former at his chamber about his inability to undertake the job entrusted to him by the court.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.