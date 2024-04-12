GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Actor assault case | Kerala HC directs sessions judge to give survivor statements of those examined during inquiry into memory card access

Sessions judge had rejected survivor’s request on grounds that she had already addressed High Court seeking action based on inquiry findings

April 12, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court on April 12 (Friday) directed the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to give the survivor forthwith certified copies of the statements of those examined during the inquiry into the allegation of unauthorised access made to the memory card containing videos of the alleged sexual assault and copying and transmission of its contents while it was under the custody of the courts.

Justice K. Babu passed the directive while allowing a petition filed by the survivor against the refusal by the district judge to provide the certificate copies to her. The sessions judge rejected her request on the grounds that she had already addressed the High Court seeking action based on the findings of the inquiry.

The court noted that it never intended that the report of the fact-finding inquiry should be kept confidential. The petitioner has the right to know the statements given by various persons in the course of inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the statements.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for actor Dileep opposed the petition on the grounds that it could not be entertained as the main case had already been disposed of. The admission of the petition would not amount to a revival of the proceedings. Therefore, the objection raised by the counsel was not tenable, the court observed.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned to May 30, 2024 hearing on the question of maintainability of another petition by the survivor seeking to quash the inquiry report of the sessions judge and order a fresh probe by the special investigation team of the police into the allegation, under the supervision of the court.

According to the survivor, the inquiry has revealed that three persons – a former Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate and two court employees – had illegally accessed the memory card. However, the inquiry report was not legally sustainable. The sessions judge had not allowed her to participate in the inquiry as directed by the High Court.

The counsel for actor Dileep argued that the petition was not maintainable as she sought relief in a case which had already been disposed of.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.