Actor assault case: Dileep moves Kerala High Court to restrain media

KOCHI

17 January 2022 20:53 IST

Investigating officer leaking out false stories, says petition by Dileep

Actor Dileep, one of theaccused in the case related to the sexual assault on an actor, on Monday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to restrain the media from printing or telecasting matters relating to the case, including that ofwitnesses or accused, till the trial is concluded.His petition alleged that though the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court had made the proceedings in-camera, the media were reporting the proceedings, thus violating the Sessions Court’s order.Besides, the investigating officer had been leaking out to the media false and concocted stories in order to prejudice the public against the petitioner since the start of the investigation. He had leaked out selected contents from the final report even before it was filed in the court, the petition said.

Despite the court’s directive not to leak, the investigating officerscontinue to do so. The petitioners were subjected to trial by the media sponsored by the investigating officer, the petition said.

