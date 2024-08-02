Actor Asokan’s ‘Punjabi House’ to get facelift after panel orders payment of damages for deficient service, poor workmanship

‘Punjabi House’, actor Asokan’s house at Chembumukku in Kochi, named after the 1998-blockbuster movie by the same name in which he played a prominent role, may get a facelift after the Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered that he be paid ₹17.83 lakh for poor workmanship and unfair trade practices in the laying of vitrified tiles.

The Commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict against Peekay Tiles Centre, Edappally, N.S. Marble Works, Kalamassery, and Kerala AGL World Kochi, Anjumana.

According to the complainant, he purchased 2500 sq.ft. of tiles, manufactured and imported by the third opposite party through the first opposite party for ₹2.75 lakh. The first opposite party recommended the second opposite party for laying the tiles, which the complainant agreed to for a fee of₹1 lakh.

Subsequently, when the tiles debonded, the second opposite party denied responsibility, attributing the problem to manufacturing defects and poor quality of tiles supplied by the first and third opposite parties. While the first and third opposite parties assured rectification, no action was taken, according to the complainant.

The first opposite party contended that the complaint was barred by ‘limitation’ as it was filed four years after the purchase and attributed the problem to poor workmanship. They further claimed that the complainant had failed to disclose the exact dates of tile purchase and installation, which was crucial for addressing the limitation issue.

The second opposite party denied involvement in laying tiles or having received ₹1 lakh, but argued that it was done by a contractor hired by the complainant.

The third opposite party claimed that they merely distributed the tiles in question manufactured in China. They argued that improper installation by inexperienced workers or the use of low-quality materials, including non-application of necessary spacers, had caused the damage.

The Commission shot down the argument of limitation citing the first opposite party’s admission that they did not limit the warranty period of the tiles in question to a specific timeframe and hence put the onus of proof for showing the duration of the warranty on the first and third opposite parties.

An expert commissioner appointed by the Commission put the estimated cost for dismantling and replacing tiles at ₹7.58 lakh, replacement of wardrobes and cupboards due to flooring damage and insufficient waterproofing at ₹3.50 lakh and interior rectification at ₹5.50 lakh. The second opposite party objected to the estimate as inflated.

The Commission said the first and third opposite parties had wilfully withheld the warranty and test report for the tiles purchased by the complainant for fear that it could be detrimental to their case. While the second opposite party claimed that they did not perform any work for the complainant, they failed to provide any explanation or evidence to deny monetary transactions with the complainant.

“The first and third opposite parties are liable for unfair trade practices, service deficiency, and failure to rectify defects despite assurances, while the second opposite party is responsible for poor workmanship and deficiency in service,” the Commission said.

Consequently, the Commission ordered that the second party should pay ₹16.58 lakh, while all the parties collectively pay ₹1 lakh and ₹25,000 towards compensation and cost of litigation.

