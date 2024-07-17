Actor Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Actor Asif Ali has said that it was not fair to unleash a hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan as he thanked all those who supported him after a video of the composer allegedly ‘insulting’ him at a movie event in Kochi went viral on Tuesday.

Pointing out that he was overwhelmed by the love and support he had received after the controversy, the actor said he had spoken to Mr. Narayan on Wednesday morning. “He [Ramesh Narayan] had been trying to reach me since Tuesday. But my phone was switched off. He was on the verge of tears as he apologised to me. I request all to refrain from the hate campaign against him as it was only a misunderstanding,” he said on the sidelines of a promotion event for his forthcoming film Level Cross here.

Recalling the incident at the trailer launch of the anthology series, Manorathangal based on short stories by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, the actor pointed out that the musician seemed worried after the anchor had called him with the wrong name. “I had moved to the side soon after handing over the memento him. I was not hurt by his action or words,” he said.

A video of the incident showed the actor walking up towards the musician to hand over a memento. Mr. Narayan, who had given music for the film Swargam Thurakunna Samayam in the series directed by Jayaraj, was seen receiving it without giving an eye contact to the actor. The musician was then seen waving to Mr. Jayaraj, asking him to come and present the memento to him. His demeanour changed immediately after the filmmaker presented him with the memento as they were seen smiling and hugging.

The actor had received support from various quarters for retaining his smile even after facing snub from the composer. Netizens were scathing in their remarks as they termed the musician’s behaviour “unprofessional” and a “very poor attitude”.