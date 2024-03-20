Actor arrested on charge of cheating job aspirant

March 20, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Sulthan Bathery police on Wednesday arrested an actor from Chathannur in Kollam district for allegedly cheating a job aspirant at Pulpally in the district after collecting ₹3.02 lakh from him.

The police identified the arrested as actor Kala Bhavan Soby George, 56, of Nellimatom at Kakkanad in Ernakulum district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accused collected the amount from the complainant on various occasions after offering him a job in Switzerland. The complainant filed a case in 2023 after Soby allegedly collected the amount from him through his bank account and failed to give the visa or repay the amount, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT