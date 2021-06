PALAKKAD

18 June 2021 22:05 IST

Malayalam cinema actor and producer Sandra Thomas was admitted to Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at Nenmara in

the district two days ago with dengue fever.

She was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following fluctuations in her condition. Hospital officials said here on Friday that “she was clinically better and her counts have started to improve.”

