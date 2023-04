April 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau in association with the KVM Group of Institutions will organise a two-day free activity-oriented residential camp, ‘Edu-Pathfinder 2k23’, at the KVM College of Arts and Science auditorium at Varanad, near Cherthala, on April 17 and 18. The camp comprises various scientific tests such as psychometric aptitude test and career aptitude test. For registration and details, contact 9447026890.